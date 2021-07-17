Janette Manrara stuns in naked bathtub photo during romantic anniversary celebrations The Strictly couple celebrated four years of marriage

Janette Manrara stunned her followers on Friday by sharing a beautiful makeup-free photo of herself in the bath.

The Strictly: It Takes Two host looked radiant as she posed naked in the tub with the London skyline behind her during her romantic wedding anniversary celebrations with husband Aljaz Skorjanec.

The couple spent the evening at London's Shangri La Hotel and appeared to have had the best time as they relaxed with a couples massage and dined on delicious food.

Sharing a number of photos from their stay, Janette captioned the images on Instagram: "We had the most INCREDIBLE anniversary celebration at the @shangrilalondon!

"Sky dining, couples massage, pool and sauna, and to send us off... a beautiful afternoon tea. Perfect staycation for anyone celebrating anything special... a very special place.

"Thank you @trendingtravel.co.uk for sorting out this amazing stay. #MrMrsSkorjanec #BučkoBučka #weddingannivwrsary."

Janette looked gorgeous in her bathtub selfie

Fans loved the insight into the couple's night away, with one commenting: "Looks amazing! Glad you had a fab time." A second said: "Wow! Such a beautiful photo of a beautiful couple."

The couple marked their fourth wedding anniversary on Wednesday, with Janette sharing a snap of the pair on their big day.

Janette and Aljaz celebrated with a romantic staycation

Janette looked gorgeous wearing her beautiful strapless wedding dress by Julien Macdonald, which was inspired by Audrey Hepburn in one of Janette's favourite films, Sabrina.

She held a big white bouquet while leaning her head towards Aljaz, who looked dapper in a white shirt and cream suit. Their wedding guests could be seen standing in front of their seats in the outdoor venue.

Janette marked her anniversary with this gorgeous throwback photo

"Bučko! We have the BIGGEST reason to smile and celebrate today.... EACH OTHER! Happy Anniversary! 10 years in love, but today 4 years since the most epic 3 weddings! Haha!

"You make me laugh (you’re getting funnier), you give me strength, you give me friendship, and most of all... love. I could not have asked for a better soul mate! I love you so much! Cannot wait to celebrate," Janette wrote in the caption.

Over the course of three weeks, Janette and Aljaz enjoyed three wedding ceremonies with their friends and family in London, Florida and Slovenia.

