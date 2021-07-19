Penelope Cruz shares heartbreaking family news in rare personal post

Penelope Cruz has taken to Instagram with a rare personal post. The Spanish actress paid a loving tribute to her later mother-in-law, Pilar Bardem, who sadly passed away at the weekend at the age of 82.

Writing in her native tongue, Penelope – who starred in four films with Pilar including Pedro Almodovar's 1997 film Live Flesh (Carne Tremula) - said: "Dear Pilar, I look at this photo and wonder what our reaction would have been if someone had told us at the time that fate had plans to unite us beyond the cinema. That that birth with Pedro was also a trial of life itself. Or maybe we both already knew it there?

"You were always so good to me! You can't dream of a better mother-in-law. Thank you for all the love you have given us, your children, your grandchildren, all your family and friends. You have given me so much.

"Thank you for always putting yourself on the side of those who need it the most. For raising your voice in the face of injustice. For fighting to improve the living conditions of the most needy members of our society, without ever expecting anything in return. It cannot be forgotten that in our profession many things have improved thanks to your great effort over the years, without giving up at any time. You're admirable.

Penelope has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law

"Thank you for sharing with me all these years your wisdom and your humor! I love you a lot. I will always carry you in my heart. Thanks Pilar."

Actress Pilar was a mother to three children – Carlos, Monica and Javier Bardem. The Oscar-winning actor - who has been married to Penelope since 2010 - also shared a tribute to his beloved mother, sharing a photo showing him with his siblings and holding a photo of Pilar.

Javier Bardem shared a photo with his siblings

He wrote: "We said farewell to my mother as she and we wanted. With a heart full of love. With tenderness and a smile on the mouth. And with the soul overflowing with gratitude for the thousands and thousands of messages of affection, respect and admiration for Pilar Bardem. For our mother. Friends, colleagues, and strangers who have taken the time to write and wrap us with their love.

"Let's remember her alive, happy and fighting. Thank you for this wave of love. Carlos, Mónica and Javier."

