Kylie Minogue is all smiles as she enjoys 'dreamy sunset' during Cuban holiday

Kylie Minogue has been taking a trip down memory lane – and delighted her followers on Monday as she shared a never-before-seen picture from a past holiday to Cuba.

"Dreamy sunset that time in Cuba," she captioned the post which sees her looking stunning in flat sandals, baggy jeans, and a grey T-shirt and jumper.

The singer is smiling at the camera, whilst a gorgeous evening sky can be seen behind her.

Fans loved a sneak peek at her private photo album, and many commented on how happy she looks.

Kylie shared a throwback picture from her holidays in Cuba

"You look so happy," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Looks beautiful."

"Beautiful lady with beautiful scenery," added a third.

Whilst some were left confused thinking that Kylie is currently in Cuba, the picture was most likely taken in 2018 when the star visited the country to film several videos, including Golden and Stop Me From Falling.

The star is actually living in her native Australia after flying to Victoria, Australia, back in January to take part in the 2021 Sounds Better Together concert.

Kylie and sister Dannii attended the funeral of Michael Gudinski together

At the time, her promoter Michael Gudinski told the Herald Sun that Kylie was happy to be "home" and would be staying "for a while".

"She's ecstatic to be home with her family. She's vibing to be home, she's going to stay in Australia for a while," he said.

Sadly, soon after, Michael passed away in his sleep at the age of 68.

At the time, Kylie shared a devastating tribute to honour her "irreplaceable" friend.

"Legend. Legacy. LOVE. A Titan of the music industry. One of a kind and forever family to me," she wrote on Twitter.

"My heart is broken and I can't believe he's gone. Irreplaceable and unforgettable, I'll always love you 'The Big G'."