Gavin Rossdale sparks major reaction with photo of youngest son Apollo

Gwen Stefani may have kickstarted a new phase in her life after marrying Blake Shelton but her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, is still very much a part of their children's lives.

The Bush frontman took to Instagram with a new photo alongside their youngest son, Apollo, six, and fans were in disbelief over how alike they look.

"Twins," wrote one, while another added: "Twinning again," and many marvelled at their matching hair and called the father-son duo, "adorable".

In the snapshot, the pair appeared to be out at sea and looked like a couple of surfer dudes.

Gavin also shares Kingston, 15, and Zuma, eleven, with his ex-wife who he split from in 2014.

He adores being a father to his children and recently paid a heartfelt tribute to his teenage boy on Instagram alongside a beautiful photo of Kingston looking out at the sunset.

Fans were blown away by how similar the father-son duo look

The father-of-four wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING - 15 years of life’s best journey - you are my best focus and inspiration.

"You are smart funny and kind with oceans of empathy - to me that’s all you need to make your mark.

"I could not be more proud of you - and I love you more every day - I am in awe of you - shine on."

He also reflected on being a single parent and said: "And yes I feel a lovely responsibility (huge) with your development - shout out to all my the single parents who are love joy and survival - my sweet boy —@kingsrossdale_."

Gwen's three sons were part of her wedding day too

Gavin remains single while Gwen tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend earlier this month.

Gwen and Blake met while acting as judges on NBC show The Voice, and they said 'I do' in front of their closest family members at Blake's stunning Oklahoma ranch, where the couple got engaged in October 2020.

