Kelly Ripa has the most priceless reaction to seeing son Michael Consuelos on TV Well, this is awkward

Kelly Ripa recently had to go through a hilariously awkward moment when her son Michael Consuelos opened up about his thoughts on her cheeky Instagram pictures.

READ: Where is Kelly Ripa and why isn't she on Live with Kelly and Ryan?

But the host of Live with Kelly and Ryan got her chance to turn the tables on her son and have a priceless reaction of her own.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa reveals touching meaning behind children's names

Kelly posted a still from the latest episode of CW's Riverdale on her Instagram Stories, on which Michael plays a younger version of Hiram Lodge, the adult version being portrayed by dad Mark Consuelos.

The shot simply featured Michael in character in a car at night with a young Hermione, played by Camila Mendes, as they're about to go in for a kiss in front of Pop Tate's.

SEE: Kelly Ripa shares dreamy vacation photo during time away from Live with famous family

The TV star had the most hilarious reaction to it, simply writing "Son?" on the picture, miming shock at seeing Michael in this new light.

Kelly had a reaction to seeing her son on TV that leaned more towards shock

It's all in good fun, though, as Kelly has reacted the same way before to more of her son's stint on the popular show.

Michael recently shared a picture on his Instagram feed from the set, sitting in Hiram Lodge's chair with a picture of his father behind him.

Mark had the reaction any proud dad would on seeing his son assume his role, commenting, "Nice!!!" Kelly's reaction was quite a familiar one, as she just wrote, "Son? Is that you??"

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals incredible news and husband Mark Consuelos 'can't wait'

MORE: Kelly Ripa's cheeky beach swimsuit photo has the best reaction from Mark Consuelos

Michael also appeared on his mother's show recently, where he was asked about his parents' social media posts.

Michael shared another look from behind-the-scenes that caught his mother's eye

"What? What are you talking about?" his mother coyly asked, to which he responded with, "You know the one!" that caused the group to burst out laughing.

Later in the conversation, when talking about Michael's quarantine in Canada while shooting Riverdale, Ryan Seacrest made a suggestive joke which had Kelly force herself to stop laughing.

"Hey, you have no right to make that face after the stuff you post!" Michael said, to which his mother replied, "That's the roll-out for my OnlyFans account."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.