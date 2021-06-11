Kevin Clifton gets huge response as he announces amazing news How exciting!

Kevin Clifton surprised many when he left Strictly Come Dancing after its seventeenth series, but thankfully due a host of roles in musicals, the former champ hasn't stopped dancing.

And he recently thrilled fans when he announced some news concerning one of his musical roles.

In 2019, Kevin starred as Stacee Jaxx in the Rock of Ages musical, which is described as a "hilarious musical comedy lavished with over 25 classic rock anthems".

On Thursday, the star confirmed that he would be reprising his role as Stacee when the show begins touring later this year.

The musical is expected to begin touring on 19 August, with Kevin rejoining the cast on 13 September.

"We're getting the band back together!" he wrote, alongside a poster for the show that featured his many co-stars.

The 38-year-old's former Strictly co-stars were thrilled with the news, with Graziano Di Prima commenting with a string of heart eyes face emojis.

Kevin thrilled fans with the announcement

Nancy Xu added a string of flame emojis, while former Strictly champion, and Kevin's sister, Joanne Clifton wrote: "Boom!"

Kevin wasn't the only person involved in the Strictly family who had some exciting news, as on Thursday, Janette Manrara confirmed she was leaving the show to present its sister show, It Takes Two.

The dancer confirmed that Rylan Clark-Neal would continue as co-host of the show, with the pairing being dubbed a "dream team".

Speaking on The One Show, Janette explained that appearing on It Takes Two was one of her "favourite parts" about performing on Strictly.

She added that the seed of her hosting the show was first planted back when she appeared as a guest in 2013.

Kevin and Janette joined Strictly in 2013

"I remember meeting Zoe eight years ago when I did the first It Takes Two sat down and thinking 'This is the coolest job ever, you get to sit down, talk about dancing, make people feel good and celebrate their successes on the show' and I did think one day 'I want to sit down and do that,'" she revealed.

Janette joined Strictly Come Dancing in the same year that Kevin did, and she danced with famous celebs such as This Morning's Dr. Ranj Singh, JLS singer Aston Merrygold and singer HRVY, who she reached the finals with last year.

Janette's husband, Aljaz Skorjanec shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife hours after the news broke.

He wrote: "My @jmanrara is the new host of #strictlyittakestwo with @rylan. Beyond happy for you!!! Can't wait to sit on that sofa... @bbcstrictly Ps. 'All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them'- Walt Disney."

