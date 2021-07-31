Savannah Guthrie shares happy family news after leaving TODAY for Tokyo adventure We love this!

Savannah Guthrie has left Tokyo and will return to New York and her family after nearly two weeks apart.

The TODAY host has been in Japan hosting the show from the 2020 Olympic Games with Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker, but shared on Saturday that she has arrived back in the United States.

"Goodbye Tokyo —> hello NYC! so happy to be home," she captioned two videos, one showing her leaving Tokyo in the airplane and the other showing the New York skyline as she arrived.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares emotional update following major career news

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie says goodbye to Tokyo

"So happy you’re home too. Can’t wait to hug you!! (Maybe not as much as too lil kiddos!)" commented friend and co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

"Job well done!" added another fan as others praised her work alongside Hoda, Al and Craig.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie praises late Alex Trebek as she wraps Jeopardy hosting

SEE: Savannah Guthrie reacts to joyous baby news in heartfelt post

Savannah is mom to son Charles and daughter Vale with husband Michael Feldman.

Savannah is mom to two

The 49-year-old was over the moon to travel to Tokyo as she missed the opportunity to host in 2016 because she was pregnant and concerned about the Zika virus. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah said she was hopeful the Games would unite the people.

"I'm trying to prepare for the Olympics like an athlete," she said at an NBC preview. "There are 206 countries represented, so there are a lot of facts to memorize."

The NBC team have been sharing behind-the-scenes moments from their time in Japan, sharing selfies with the American ahtletes who have joined them in the studio, including Katie Ledecky and the women's 3x3 basketball team.

The team has been sharing behind-the-scenes moments

"So excited to meet @teamusa 3X3 @usabasketball @olympics #goldmedal winners," Al shared.

The journalist however almost never made it to the Games as an inconclusive COVID test result forced him to separate from his colleagues.

Taking to Instagram to share an update with his fans, Al posted a video panning around the airport as he waved goodbye to Craig and Tom.

Craig, Savannah, Hoda and Al have been hosting from Tokyo

Luckily, an hour later, Al updated his fans again, revealing that he was on his way out of the airport almost four hours after landing.

He then shared a video of himself relaxing on the balcony of his hotel, taking in the breathtaking view of the city.

Al has been looking forward to going to Tokyo for weeks, and has been regularly commenting on Savannah's posts since she arrived there in mid-July.

Read more HELLO! US stories here