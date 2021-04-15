Today star Craig Melvin shares rare glimpse inside family home during proud dad moment The Third Hour show star is a proud dad to two children

Craig Melvin is a doting family man and shared the sweetest tribute to his six-year-old son Delano on social media recently.

MORE: Today's Dylan Dreyer shares incredible health update - fans react

The dad-of-two took to Instagram to post a sweet picture of his little boy sitting inside the living room of their Connecticut home, dressed in a smart blue suit and sneakers.

In the image, Delano posed with the thumbs up sign as he smiled towards the camera.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Today show stars get their Covid jabs live on air

In the caption, Craig wrote: "Our son has awakened the last two mornings and insisted on wearing his blue, linen Easter suit to school. Proud dad."

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb reveals exciting health news as Savannah Guthrie congratulates her

MORE: Hoda Kotb reveals happy family celebration about her growing family

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Delano is just like his dad!" while another wrote: "So handsome! He's going places." A third added: "He wants to be styling like his dad!"

Today show star Craig Melvin shared a sweet photo of his son inside their family home

The TV star shares Delano and daughter Sybil, four, with wife Lindsay Czarniak.

The happy couple met started dating in 2008 after meeting during a commercial break.

At the time, Lindsay was covering the Beijing Olympics for NBC and Craig was working as an anchor for NBC4.

Several years later, the pair tied the knot in 2011 at the Church of the Holy City in D.C. before deciding to move to Connecticut.

The couple chose to settle in Connecticut as it was a good place for them to both commute to for work.

SEE: Savannah Guthrie shares glimpse inside beautiful upstate New York home

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb makes difficult parenting confession

Delano was born just two years later, while Sybil was born in 2016.

The Today show star with his wife Lindsay

Craig often shares sweet family snaps on social media, and recently posted a cute picture of himself with his wife and children at Easter.

READ: Today's Hoda Kotb makes major announcement about wedding plans

READ: Everything Hoda Kotb has said about her third baby plans

In the picture, the family were seen posing with the Easter Bunny, and the TV star admitted that his daughter wasn't as keen.

He wrote alongside the image: "A special thank you to the patient Easter Bunny who appreciated and respected my daughter's reluctance to embrace and enjoy a 9 foot tall speechless rabbit."

Most recently, Craig shared his delight live on Today after getting the Covid jab with his fellow co-stars, including Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.