Gordon Ramsay stars in hilarious video with his mum - and she's his harshest critic! The celebrity chef posted the funny clip on Instagram

Gordon Ramsay might be one of the world's most acclaimed chefs - but it seems he is yet to impress his mum, Helen! The TV star took to Instagram on Tuesday in celebration of his mother's birthday and shared a clip showing the pair in the kitchen together.

The video is taken from ITV's Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip. Helen can be seen sampling her son's ingredients - and is so unimpressed she refuses to try any of the dish! "My mum taught me how to cook when I was five and remains my harshest critic," Gordon can be heard saying.

In his caption to accompany the video, he wrote: "Happy Birthday Mum!! One day you'll like my cooking xxx."

Fans loved the funny tribute with one writing: "Sending big birthday love to this brilliant woman!" "No one can get Gordon Ramsay to stutter other than his own mother!" a second joked, while a third added: "Gives a clear picture of why you're so hard to please!" A fourth pleaded: "Get your Mum her own show please, she's brilliant!"

The celebrity chef has a close relationship with mum Helen

Gordon, 54, has a very close relationship with Helen. He has spoken in the past about the abuse she suffered at the hands of his father, Gordon James Sr., who he has described as a "less than perfect role model" who frequently battled alcoholism.

"Every time he got violent, any present that my brother, sisters, or I had given mum would be smashed, simply because he knew it belonged to her," he stated in a 2007 piece for CNN. "There were instances when the police were called to take him away; mum was taken to the hospital while we kids were taken to a children's home."

Gordon with his youngest son, Oscar

"To this day I will never understand why mum stayed with him," he continued. "She deserved so much better and so much more; it still pains me to remember how badly he treated her. I have four young children of my own, and I could never see myself behaving the way my father did when I was a child. I want to be a role model for my children and have them look up to me."

