Gordon Ramsay shares the cutest video of son Oscar - and fans react The celebrity chef is a doting dad of five

Gordon Ramsay has melted hearts after sharing a sweet video of his youngest son, Oscar. Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the celebrity chef posted a heartwarming clip from his relaxing weekend.

"Sunday funday with @oscarjramsay," he simply wrote in the caption. The video saw the father-and-son duo play with a wooden rocking horse, whilst Peppa Pig played in the background.

Fans rushed to comment, with one writing: "That's a mini-Gordon! So cute." Another remarked: "Beautiful boy, Beautiful hair."

The post comes shortly after celebrity chef Gordon, who shares five children with wife Tana, shared a sweet clip of Oscar rocking the coolest ponytail. In the caption, he joked: "Who wore it better? @tillyramsay or @oscarjramsay? #lockdownhair."

Gordon and wife Tana are also doting parents to Meghan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and Matilda, 18. The star, who has a famously fiery personality, recently revealed that his youngest child is the one person in the world that can put him in his place!

Gordon and wife Tana share five children together

During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Gordon brought his little boy into the shot and said: "Drew, this is the one man that puts me in my place."

Meanwhile, Tana also opened up to HELLO! about lockdown life in the Ramsay family home. She said of Oscar: "Well, he definitely has a strong character, let's put it that way! He's hilarious. It's a blessing to us all.

"He's just figured out how he can play one off against the other and that's not just Gordon off against me – that's everyone. So if someone says 'no', he literally moves onto the next and tries to get his way with them."