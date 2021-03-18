Gordon Ramsay sparks fan reaction after sharing hilarious video with daughter Tilly

Gordon Ramsay has fallen victim to a TikTok prank, which saw him being egged by his own daughter, Tilly.

In the hilarious video, the teenager could be seen squirting water into the celebrity chef's face before quickly cracking an egg on his head. She then ran away out of shot – much to the surprise of her father!

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's surprising friendship with Gigi Hadid revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay shares hilarious video with daughter Tilly

"Someone did the dishes last night in the Ramsay household.... @tillyramsay," Gordon joked in the caption.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's 11 sweetest moments with his children and wife Tana

READ: Gordon Ramsay makes hilarious parenting confession about son Oscar

Fans applauded the 19-year-old efforts, with one follower commenting: "Tilly got you good!! Cannot believe you fell for that! Cracked me up." Another said: "The only person who can do this to him." A third post read: "Legend says she's still running."

Gordon and his wife Tana are also doting parents to Meghan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and little Oscar. The star, who has a famously fiery personality, recently revealed that his youngest kid is the one person in the world that can put him in his place.

The couple share five children together

During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Gordon brought his little boy into the shot and said: "Drew, this is the one man that puts me in my place."

Meanwhile, Tana also opened up to HELLO! about lockdown life in the Ramsay family home. She said of Oscar: "Well, he definitely has a strong character, let's put it that way! He's hilarious. It's a blessing to us all.

"He's just figured out how he can play one off against the other and that's not just Gordon off against me – that's everyone. So if someone says 'no', he literally moves onto the next and tries to get his way with them."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.