Reese Witherspoon is a big fan of reading, and she even launched her own book club with Hello Sunshine in 2017. Known for her impeccable taste, fans often look to the actress for recommendations and she's just shared her latest pick for July.

Taking to Instagram, Reese declared Seven Days In June by Tia Williams to be "the best romance of the summer!" An instant New York Times bestseller, it's already garnered rave reviews from fans.

Seven Days In June by Tia Williams, £12.45/$13.49, Amazon

According to Waterstones, this modern love story centres around single mother and bestselling erotica writer, Eva Mercy, and award-winning novelist, Shane Hall:

"When Shane and Eva meet at a literary event, sparks fly, raising not only their buried traumas but also the eyebrows of the Black literati. What no one knows is that fifteen years earlier, teenage Eva and Shane spent one crazy, torrid week madly in love. While they may be pretending not to know each other, they can't deny their chemistry - or the fact that they've been secretly writing to each other in their books through the years."

Reese shared a poolside snap from her holiday

Posting a photo of her new favourite novel on social media, Reese appeared to be relaxing poolside on a sun lounger. Looking out onto a beautiful panoramic view of the ocean, The Morning Show star enjoyed a tranquil day in the sunshine, equipped with only her book and sunglasses – heaven!

Reese is currently on holiday, and she's even shared a five-second clip of the stunning villa that she's staying at, which has an incredible swimming pool and access to the beach.

It's unsure if the star is holidaying alone or with her family but earlier this week Reese spent some quality time with her son Deacon, 17, and joked that she was trying to convince him to form a mother-son band.

"Making sure we get some good photo options in case we ever need an album cover for the mother x son band I'm trying to convince @deaconphillippe to start with me," she wrote alongside a photo of the two together whilst at a restaurant."

