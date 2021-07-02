Reese Witherspoon looks stunning as she shows off enviable legs in poolside snap The star is on holiday ahead of Independence Day

Reese Witherspoon is on holiday and couldn't help but show off a bit of paradise to her fans on Thursday with a few enviable snaps posted on Instagram.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's daughter shares very rare photo of boyfriend – and mom approves!

Taking to her feed, the actress posed for a cute selfie, showing her wearing a straw hat, big sunglasses and three fun and colourful bracelets.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon showcases grand hallway

"Weekend plans?" she captioned the post alongside a palm tree, sun and sunglasses emoji.

The mother-of-three also shared a five-second clip showing part of the stunning villa she is staying at, which has an incredible swimming pool and access to the beach.

READ: Reese Witherspoon has fans in hysterics with candid confession

MORE: Reese Witherspoon reveals the naughtiest member of her family in hilarious video

A second snap shows Reese's perfect legs crossed whilst she sunbathes next to the pool – and enjoys a spot of reading.

Reese showed off what book she has been reading

"Tia Williams writes the best romance of the summer," she wrote alongside her choice of book, Seven Days in June, by Tia Williams.

Fans loved the holiday snap from Reese, with friend Eva Longoria commenting: "Pretty Lady." Others called her "Queen" and "Golden goddess", whilst Katie Couric replied to her question about weekend plans: "My daughter is getting married. Does that qualify?"

It's unsure if the star is holidaying alone or with her family but earlier this week the star spent some quality time with her son Deacon, 17, and joked that she was trying to convince him to form a mother-son band.

Reese posed for a poolside selfie

"Making sure we get some good photo options in case we ever need an album cover for the mother x son band I'm trying to convince @deaconphillippe to start with me," she wrote alongside a photo of the two together whilst at a restaurant.

The idea wouldn't be so farfetched as Deacon launched his own music career last year, releasing two singles: "Long Run" featuring Nina Nesbitt, and "Love For The Summer" featuring Loren Gray.

Reese also has music training as she had to take up six months of singing lessons and auto-harp training for her role as country music legend June Carter Cash in Walk the Line.