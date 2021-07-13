Reese Witherspoon poses in a bikini for throwback to mark magical milestone What, like it's hard?

Reese Witherspoon shared the most amazing pictures and clips to mark a big milestone in her life and career, that being the 20th anniversary of her iconic film, Legally Blonde.

She posted a throwback clip of herself floating in a pool, wearing the same shimmery pink bikini that her character wore in the movie, soundtracking it with Hoku's Perfect Day, which was used in the original film's soundtrack.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's throwback marks big milestone

"This feels like a good time for some #LegallyBlonde trivia.... fire away!" she captioned it.

Reese also shared several photos from the sets and stills from the movie to commemorate the completion of 20 years since its release in theatres, her debut as law student and queen bee Elle Woods all the way back on July 13, 2001.

The central picture was a shot of her in her iconic pink patterned dress, smiling for the camera with her dog Bruiser in her arms. Other photos include one of hers with Selma Blair, kissing Luke Wilson, and doing the bend and snap with several cast members.

The actress shared several throwback shots from the making of Legally Blonde

She wrote a sweet dedication to the movie in her caption, saying, "Omigod you guys ….#LegallyBlonde premiered 20 years ago TODAY! Time flies when you're busy using legal jargon in your everyday life.

"But truly... playing Elle Woods was the role of a lifetime and I'm so honored to have been a part of sharing her story with you all. Every meme, graduation cap, musical number, halloween costume and bend & snap has brought me so much JOY over these past two decades!"

She ended it with the thought, "I wonder... what will Elle do next?"

Her comments section was filled with a wave of love and nostalgia from fans, commenting on how much the movie meant to them, with many even discussing plans to watch it that night.

The movie established Reese as a Hollywood icon and set a precedent for feminist cinema

One fan wrote, "I know this for sure, she's gonna cause another cultural reset," with another saying, "20 years can you believe it! my favorite movie ever. I was at law school at that exact time."

The actress also posted a series of Instagram Stories talking about her love for the movie and how it changed the trajectory of her life and career. She even asked fans to reply to her stories talking about times they'd played Elle Woods and share pictures.

