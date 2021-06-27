Michael Strahan shares new vacation post amid news of ex-wife's arrest The GMA star shares twins Isabella and Sophia with ex-wife Jean Strahan

Good Morning America star Michael Strahan's ex-wife Jean Strahan has been arrested for allegedly harassing her former girlfriend.

Jean, 56, allegedly appeared at the home of her former partner on Friday evening, despite the fact her ex had an order of protection requiring Jean to stay away.

The mother-of-two was charged with criminal contempt for allegedly breaking the order of protection, TMZ reported.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan's twins model is fashion collection

Jean shares 16-year-old twin daughters Sophia and Isabella with Michael, and is the star's second wife.

The doting father often shares sweet videos featuring his teenage daughters on social media, and over the weekend just a day after the arrest, posted a new vacation picture on Instagram featuring his beloved pet dog Enzo.

Michael Strahan is currently on vacation

The adorable photo showed Enzo sitting on the ground near an outdoor pool, and was posted alongside the caption: "ENZO is actually a legitimately trained and certified service animal. He listens but never so intensely as when a treat is the prize!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Aww, just give him a treat – you've got to love him," while another wrote: "Aww this is so sweet." A third added: "He is one smart dog!"

Michael's ex-wife Jean Strahan was arrested on Friday in New York

Michael has been absent from GMA for the past few weeks while on holiday, and has been sharing updates with his fans on social media.

Last week, the dad-of-four posted a photo of himself lounging on a sofa in a villa, with Enzo relaxing besides him. In the caption, he wrote: "Enzo wants to know why I am working during vacation… the hustle doesn't stop!"

The GMA star is enjoying time off work

Michael is also dad to older children, daughter Tanita, 29, and son Michael, 26, who he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People. He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

The star owns several properties but primarily lives on the Upper West Side in NY, close to the GMA studios.

Michael is a regular on GMA

In an interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about the area. He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

"One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

As well as a man cave and an open-plan living area, Michael's New York abode also features an outside terrace area.

