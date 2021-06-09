Michael Strahan has been left utterly distraught following some tragic news which he shared with fans on Tuesday.

The Good Morning America host took to social media to pay a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to someone very special after learning of his death.

MORE: Michael Strahan's daughter looks so grown up in rare video

Michael - who is a former professional football player - referred to the passing of former Giant’s coach, Jim Fassel, who died of a heart attack on Monday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Strahan and GMA co-host Robin Roberts are friendship goals

Jim’s ex-star player posted several photos on Instagram of Jim celebrating some of his many wins and wrote: "RIP to a man who played a big part in my life, Jim Fassel. Coach, you will be missed.

"You were not only a great coach but, more importantly, a great man and friend. To Coach Fassel’s family, my condolences and love go out to all of you.

MORE: Michael Strahan pays tribute to his children during COVID-19 recovery – see rare photos

READ: Michael Strahan invites fans inside huge NY home – with unbelievable features

"This news is devastating and hard to comprehend. Always remember life is too short and to make sure you hug and call the people you care about and tell them you love them."

Michael was shocked by his former coach's death

He received an outpouring of support from his fans and celebrity friends. GMA meteorologist, Ginger Zee, commented: "So sorry Michael - love to you and his family," while ABC news correspondent, Erielle Reshef added: "So very sorry for your loss. My condolences to his family and loved ones. May Jim’s memory be a blessing."

MORE: Michael Strahan's family vacation with children ruined for surprise reason

READ: Michael Strahan shares heartbreaking poignant post on Memorial Day

Michael was coached by Jim for years

Jim’s son confirmed his father’s passing to the Los Angeles Times. He revealed the longtime NFL coach was taken to hospital after suffering from chest pains.

Michael also addressed Jim’s death on Good Morning America when he said: "He will be missed. I was definitely shocked this morning to find out this news. I just want to send my love and condolences to his family."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.