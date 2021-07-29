Maria Menounos dazzles in a dreamy floral dress in Kelly Ripa’s Live seat Kelly has been away on a summer vacation.

It’s worth taking note of Maria Menounos’ summer style, especially this week on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Just a day after making fans swoon in an Elliat cropped look, the fashionista returned to the show on Thursday to take over Kelly Ripa’s co-hosting duties again wearing a gorgeous, tiered floral dress that came complete with a high-neck and billowy three-quarter sleeves.

Maria completed the look with pumps and wore her hair in a ponytail with a portion of her locks braided in the front. And to kick things off the style star hit a few squats in the dress - and her heels - before she took her seat.

WATCH: Maria hits a few squats in her tiered floral dress - and heels!

The show’s team posted a video of Maria wearing the look and hitting the exercises on Instagram, and fans went wild over it. "@mariamenounos still doing squats from yesterday," the caption read.

Maria and Ryan took on a tough workout session on the show on Wednesday, and squats were one of the moves they did.

"Haha you guys got me doing squats also...Maria is always so beautifully dressed," one fan commented.

Maria wowed in an Elliat cropped top and skirt that was so cute it already sold out

The veteran host wowed on Wednesday when she hit the stage in a girl boss chic ensemble, rocking a cropped zip-up Elliat top paired with a matching high-waist skirt. She finished the look with strappy clear heels and gold drop earrings.

Maria also rocked her hair in a sleek half-up, half-down hairstyle as she chatted with Ryan Seacrest about the day’s hot topics.

The fashion maven’s appearance comes just a couple of days after fellow fashionista Tamron Hall sat in for Kelly on Monday wearing a blue and white printed wrap dress that came complete with puff sleeves and a tie-waist that flattered her figure.

