Gwen Stefani was so thankful to Blake Shelton when she received a massive gift from him over the weekend.

The Hollaback Girl songstress took to her Instagram Stories to share the sweet surprise.

Blake sent her the most gorgeous, massive bouquet of flowers, which Gwen highlighted with a fun, sweet love worm filter.

WATCH: Blake Shelton opens up about being a stepfather to Gwen Stefani's children

She captioned the snap: "Happy Valentine's!! Thank you Blake Shelton for loving me."

The couple celebrated their first Valentine's Day as an engaged couple.

Blake Shelton sent Gwen Stefani this sweet bouqet for Valentine's Day

Blake and Gwen have been slowly building up to their wedding but without a wedding date yet in sight due to the restrictions everyone is facing with the pandemic.

During a recent interview Blake opened up to The Ride with Kimo & Heather on KFROG. The Minimum Wage singer said he has not even started losing weight. "Oh god no! Of course I want to."

He further explained: "The good thing for me is we haven't set a wedding date so I don't have to start yet!"

"I don't want to lose the weight for no good reason. I'm not going to waste my time losing weight for no good reason."

Blake cheekily added: "I gotta leave it tacked on till the end."

He also touched on how seriously he takes being a stepfather to Gwen's children in the wide ranging interview.

Blake proposed in October

"There’s definitely nothing easy about it. I don’t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know? I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes," Blake touchingly said.

"I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be.

"And I take it very serious. But I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing.

"I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

