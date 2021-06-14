Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon share joyous news as they expand their family The Hollywood couple are currently staying at their Connecticut farm

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have been splitting their time between their various properties during the pandemic, including their stunning farmhouse in Connecticut.

The celebrity couple delighted fans over the weekend after revealing that they had welcomed two new four-legged friends to the farm – and they are beyond adorable!

Kevin took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and his famous wife posing in a barn with their two new additions – pet goats Hocus and Little Man.

VIDEO: Kyra Sedgwick shares tour inside open-plan living room

In the caption, the Footloose actor wrote: "We are welcoming Hocus and Little Man to the family. Hope they like Goat Songs."

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet news, with one writing: "Aww, welcome to the herd guys! They are very cute," while another wrote: "Aww welcome to the family." A third added: "They are adorable!"

Kevin regularly sings in the barn of his farm in a fun Instagram series called Goat Songs, where he is joined by the couple's other pet goats, Macon and Louie.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have two new goats!

Macon and Louie were a wedding anniversary gift from Kevin to Kyra, which she claimed she "loved".

The couple love animals and also have alpacas and horses on their farm.

They also have a pet dog, who has predominately been staying in New York during the pandemic with a dog sitter.

Kevin and Kyra with their daughter Sosie Bacon

In a coronavirus pandemic diary for USA Today, Kyra wrote: "My daughter has very generously given us her dog during this time. We have a dog but she's in New York. Our dog sitter is with her, we're grateful she's taking care of her. So we have this tiny little 6-pound joy that sleeps with us."

As well as properties in New York and Connecticut, the couple also have a home in Los Angeles, where they have spent a lot of time during the pandemic with their son Travis.

Kevin and Kyra also have alpacas on their farm

Their daughter Sosie – who is also an actress – lives closeby. Kevin recently gave a tour around the spacious grounds of their Connecticut home during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The farm features several barns where they look after their animals, and Kevin sat on a haystack inside of one of them while taking part in the interview.

