Call the Midwife's Helen George looks glowing in stunning new holiday photo The actress is pregnant with her second child

Helen George is making the most of her time ahead of the arrival of her second child. Sharing a lovely photo from her recent summer staycation at Fowey Hall Hotel in Cornwall, the Call the Midwife star looked flawless as she posed for the snap.

"Back home, dreaming of Cornwall, regretting the calories," she wrote. In recent days, the actress has shared a handful of pictures from her staycation with partner Jack Ashton and their daughter Wren.

"Another gorgeous stay at @foweyhall, such a special place to holiday," remarked Helen. "Our second time here and still can't get enough of that view, thank you for making our stay so relaxing @luxuryfamilyhotels #staycation #fowey."

The collections of photos showed the expectant star enjoying outings with friends, day trips to the beach and making the most of the sunny outdoor weather.

One image showed Helen's blossoming baby bump, which was being kissed by her three-year-old daughter. "The bump, Wren and far too many Cornish pasties," said the star.

Helen uploaded this sweet Instagram photo

The blonde beauty is expecting her second child with her partner, and announced the news on Instagram back in June in a post that showed her standing in a field wearing a floral maxi dress and smiling as she cradled her growing baby bump. She captioned the sweet image: "Baking number 2. Due in December," and added a baby emoji.

Helen, 37, met Jack when filming the BBC series in South Africa in 2016; they now live together with their little girl Wren Ivy in the East End.

The actress is pregnant with her second child

During a previous chat with Daily Mail's You Magazine, the actress - who plays nurse Trixie Franklin - confessed being in the same industry as her beau helped. "It's not like you have time to have hobbies at the weekends," she explained.

"You're on set for a long time every day and you don't get to see many other people. We are like-minded people who understand the industry, the career and the long hours."

