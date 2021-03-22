Call The Midwife's Helen George shares rare glimpse into family life during lockdown The Call the Midwife actress is a doting mum to one child

Call the Midwife star Helen George has opened up about her precious family moments and revealed what has kept her sane during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in April's issue of Good Housekeeping, the 36-year-old actress reflected on the past 12 months as she gushed about her little girl Wren, whom she welcomed in September 2017 with partner Jack Ashton.

"This past year has taught me that happiness is fleeting and you have to appreciate that it comes in small doses," she shared. "It isn't always about the big things, the holidays and the planning for the future, it's about the everyday moments."

Of little Wren, Helen said: "The cuddles with my three-year-old daughter, Wren, in the morning and last thing at night. And her, my partner, Jack and I dancing together in the front room to Elton John's I'm Still Standing or Andy Stewart's Donald, Where's Your Trousers? sometimes at 6am."

The couple, who have been together since 2016, moved homes with their daughter and their pet dog in November.

The actress is in a relationship with actor Jack Ashton

"Pets are a big source of therapy. In times like this, we have a rescue dog, a Jack Russell called Charlie and he's been a blessing, not least because he gives us a reason to leave the house," explained Helen.

"We've been taking him for a long walk through Epping Forest, and it feels like all the cobwebs get blown away. It's also a comfort to know that he has no idea what's going on in the world."

The past year also saw filming on Call The Midwife ground to a halt. Helen, who plays Trixie Franklin in the BBC show, recently returned to filming once restrictions were eased, but viewers have had to wait longer for series ten to drop.

The couple share daughter Wren together

"I feel incredibly lucky that we were able to film the new series of Call the Midwife," revealed Helen. "The entertainment industry is so crucial to bringing joy to people's lives and to see that taken away and not looked after properly during the pandemic has been heartbreaking.

"We're celebrating the show's 10th anniversary this year. And we have really a jubilant series in store. It's in 1966, when England won the World Cup and it's very interesting year for my character, Nurse Trixie, both professionally and personally."

