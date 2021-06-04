Jamie Redknapp's pregnant girlfriend Frida Andersson shares first picture after baby news The couple are expecting their first baby together

Jamie Redknapp and his girlfriend Frida Andersson have kept a low profile since news that they are expecting their first child together surfaced, but on Thursday the mother-of-four headed out in London for a fun night out.

The 37-year-old visited a preview of Van Gogh Alive UK, an immersive multi-sensory experience that is touring the UK and that opens to the public on Friday.

In the snap, the mother-to-be can be seen posing with a friend amongst many sunflowers. Frida looks stunning in a gorgeous black and red dress and a white Chanel purse that hides her small bump.

"Absolutely spectacular," she simply wrote across the image.

The Swedish model confirmed her pregnancy after reports surfaced online. Many of her Instagram followers and friends hurried to her latest post, a picture of one of her sons, to congratulate her, and she simply responded with the "thank you" emoji.

Frida and a friend headed out to the new Van Gogh experience

Jamie and Frida are no strangers to parenting, Jamie is already a father to his sons with Louise Redknapp, Charley, 16, and Beau, 12.

Frida, on the other hand, has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie, 58.

Whilst her children feature on her Instagram profile, the mother-of-four always protects their faces and keeps them hidden from the pics, as well as their names. Most recently, she simply referred to one of her sons as "A".

Jamie and Frida have been dating since August 2020 after being introduced by mutual friends.