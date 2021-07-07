Jamie Redknapp and pregnant girlfriend Frida Andersson joined by sons on date night at Wembley The couple are expecting their first child together

It seems that Jamie Redknapp and his pregnant girlfriend Frida Andersson share the same love of football as the couple headed to Wembley on Tuesday with their sons to watch Italy play against Spain.

Whilst the pair, who have been dating since last August, headed to the stadium to watch the same match, they chose to sit separately.

Frida, 37, watched the match from a box alongside her son, one of four children she shares with ex-husband, Jonathan Lourie.

A clip shared on her Instagram Stories shows Frida posing with her son, who rarely features on her social media, before giving her followers a glimpse of Wembley Stadium from high above.

Jamie and Beau watched the match together

"Spain vs Italy with my boy," she wrote across it.

Jamie, on the other hand, watched it from the stands alongside his youngest son, Beau.

The 48-year-old former footballer shared several videos of them during the match as well as two pictures. In one, father and son can be seen smiling at the camera with the football pitch behind them. "My guy," the proud dad wrote alongside it.

The second snap sees Beau, 12, posing next to Bobby Moore's statue.

The 12-year-old posed next to Bobby Moore's statue

"Sir Bobby Moore and Beau. We miss you maestro," he captioned it.

Jamie and Friday will celebrate their first anniversary together this summer and will welcome their first child together later in the year.

The Swedish model confirmed her pregnant back in May. Whilst they didn't officially announce it, Frida later took to the comments section on her Instagram to respond to congratulatory messages.

The model had posted a picture of one of her sons with her former husband and while some commented on it, others simply sent in their well-wishes.

"Lovely news on your new baby. Congratulations to both," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Congratulations on your new baby." Frida simply responded with a "thank you" emoji.