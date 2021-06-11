Jamie Redknapp whisks pregnant girlfriend Frida Andersson off on romantic 'babymoon' The couple are expecting their first child together

Jamie Redknapp and his girlfriend Frida Andersson-Lourie are making the most of their time together before the arrival of their first child. The former footballer has whisked his partner to the Cotswolds for a romantic getaway after their pregnancy news.

The couple, who have been dating since August 2020, have taken to their social media sites to share glimpses into their idyllic staycation at picturesque village Thyme.

MORE: Jamie Redknapp's girlfriend Frida Andersson shares first picture after baby news

Loading the player...

WATCH: Seven natural wonders of the UK revealed

"Beautiful stay at the @thyme.england," said Jamie alongside a snap of him at the pub. "Popped into a delightful pub called the Victoria for a Peroni. Well worth a visit. @sandbanks."

READ: Louise Redknapp makes exciting announcement after ex-husband Jamie's baby news

MORE: Louise Redknapp hints Strictly played part in ending marriage to ex Jamie

Frida, who is due in November, took to Instagram Stories to post a stunning shot of the countryside and clip visiting a red telephone box library.

The Swedish model recently confirmed her pregnancy after reports surfaced online. Many of her Instagram followers and friends hurried to her latest post, a picture of one of her sons, to congratulate her, and she simply responded with the "thank you" emoji.

Jamie uploaded this snap from his Cotswolds trip

Jamie and Frida are no strangers to parenting, the sports star is already a father to his sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12 – both of whom he shares wife ex-wife Louise Redknapp. The former couple parted ways back in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Frida, on the other hand, has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie, 58.

Whilst her children feature on her Instagram profile, the mother-of-four always protects their faces and keeps them hidden from the pics, as well as their names. Most recently, she simply referred to one of her sons as "A".

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.