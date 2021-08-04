Kelly Ripa shares unseen glimpse inside sprawling home in The Hamptons during family vacation The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is currently enjoying time off work

Kelly Ripa is having the time of her life during her summer vacation with her family, and has shared a glimpse inside her beautiful holiday home on social media.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share several photos from her garden in her home in The Hamptons.

The pictures had been taken by her friend Isaac Calpito, who posted some sweet images of their pet dogs bonding by the swimming pool.

The huge pool could be seen in the background, as well as a large seating area – perfect for lounging around.

Kelly is away with her husband Mark Consuelos and their children, and while she has been keeping a relatively low profile during her time off, she has shared several photos from their vacation.

The former All My Children star posted a picture of herself trying on a green jumpsuit from Andy Cohen's new range over the weekend, which had been taken by Mark.

Kelly Ripa shared a new glimpse inside her garden in The Hamptons

Kelly could be seen standing inside their living room, which boasted beautiful views of their garden. The star also recently shared a picture of Mark posing on the beach in The Hamptons, looking happy and relaxed.

During Kelly's time off Live, a number of fill-in hosts have joined Ryan Seacrest on the show, including Tamron Hall and Maria Menounos.

This is Kelly and Mark's final summer with their son Joaquin at home, who is thought to have joined his parents on vacation.

Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos in their swimming pool

Come September, the 18-year-old will be going to university, and unlike his older siblings who chose to study close to home in New York, he will be moving states to attend the University of Michigan.

Kelly's oldest son Michael - who graduated from New York University last year during the pandemic – recently appeared on Live where he opened up about how he thought his parents would cope being at home without any of their children.

Kelly and Mark are parents to Michael, Lola and Joaquin

The former Hope and Faith actress asked her son: "Do you think dad and I will be able to handle it when you kids are out of the house?"

Michael responded with: "She's already adopted a dog, you've been preparing for an empty nest, I think you'll be fine."

