Carol Vorderman reveals gorgeous hair transformation in figure-flaunting white top

Carol Vorderman has switched up her hair colour for summer and revealed the gorgeous results to her fans on Instagram.

Taking to her Stories on Friday night, Carol shared an image of her much lighter locks, transforming her previously dark hair into a blonde ombre hue.

Smiling for the camera as her long hair fell over her figure-flaunting white top, Carol penned: "Someone's had her hair done…! Really like it #blondeish #kalas_hair_boutique."

WATCH: Carol Vorderman dons a bikini to tackle home DIY project

Earlier this week, Carol stunned fans with another new look, albeit temporary, when she added a gorgeous filter that gave her pink hair!

The 61-year-old presenter and mathematician took to her Instagram Stories to share some behind-the-scenes snaps from a secret photoshoot, including one of her lying on a sofa, wearing a black fitted dress teamed with an oversized peach belt.

The filter placed over the top of the image gave Carol dark pink hair with candyfloss highlights – and she looked incredible with the funky shade.

Carol has gone for an ombre effect on her hair

Teasing the upcoming project, her makeup and hairstylist Michael Richmond wrote: "Playing around with filters again. The always gorgeous Carol Vorders."

Meanwhile, Carol has never looked better than during lockdown. Keeping in fantastic shape thanks to her love of water sports, hiking and regular gym sessions, her hair is always glossy and her skin impossibly radiant.

Keen to get a glow like Carol's? Her makeup artist Lauren O'Donnell recently revealed all the makeup products that go into creating the star's go-to look, including her bestselling foundation.

BECCA Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation, was £32, now £24, Cult Beauty

A good base does wonders for the skin and Carol's choice is BECCA Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation, which you can pick up for £32..

Lauren told HELLO! all about Carol's exact skincare regime, which you'll be pleased to know includes some affordable high street favourites. She said: "I prep her skin with Cerave Sensitive Eye Cream and a mix of Weleda skin food light with a few drops of Organic Rosehip oil."

