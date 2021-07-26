Stacey Dooley reveals stunning wedding celebrations at home with Kevin Clifton The Glow Up host filmed inside her home

Stacey Dooley completely transformed her home over the weekend for a special wedding celebration.

MORE: Kevin Clifton makes rare comment about 'marriage' to Stacey Dooley

The Glow Up presenter shared video clips of her open-plan dining room kitted out for a dinner party. Two identical dining tables were topped with white tablecloths, patterned plates, candles and pink flowers, while gold balloons were positioned either side of the two fireplaces.

Stacey and her partner Kevin Clifton – who met when partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 – were clearly hosting an engagement or hen party for close friends, since more gold balloons spelt out the names 'Liv' and 'Rob'.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley films wedding celebrations inside home

She added the songs She's Getting Married by Stanley D. Stewart and Let's Get Married by The Proclaimers for good measure.

It appears as though it was an all-day event, with the second video showing the vase of flowers being illuminated by flashing purple lights.

READ: Stacey Dooley reveals unusual bedroom plans inside home with Kevin Clifton

MORE: Strictly's Karen Hauer makes candid dating confession after Kevin Clifton divorce

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

Stacey has previously confessed she is in no rush to marry professional dancer Kevin, who has been married three times.

Appearing on her W show, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, the presenter spoke to a family who are part of a community called Tradwives, in which women give up their careers to look after their children and husbands.

"Kev and I have been together for two years," she explained. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

Stacey and Kevin live in a beautiful home

She added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

Speaking of her own successful career, Stacey continued: "It makes you more vulnerable. I don't want to find myself totally reliant on a man because that means if I'm not happy and I don't feel fulfilled and complete, I might have to stick around. Whereas the life I've chosen, I can do as I please. I appreciate that probably sounds very selfish."

Stacey and Kevin live in a beautiful house decorated with minimalist Scandi interiors, including wooden floorboards, Venetian plaster-effect walls achieved by their painter, and house plants.

PHOTOS: Inside Glow Up star Stacey Dooley's gorgeous home

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.