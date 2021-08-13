Charley Webb stuns fans with gorgeous photo of her mum How sweet!

Charley Webb had a wonderful Friday, spending some quality time with her family. And to mark the occasion, the Emmerdale star shared a rare photo of her "glamorous" mum, Helen.

The star posted a snap on her Instagram Stories of her posing with mum, and she also tagged her brother, Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas, in the picture.

"The glamorous mum," Charley lovingly wrote, adding a heart emoji to the end of her comment.

The pair both looked incredible, with the actress wearing a beautiful denim jacket with a green collared top.

Meanwhile, her mother looked so elegant in a white printed top, and she allowed her blonde hair to flow down her shoulders.

Helen sadly took on the role of sole parent after Charley's father tragically passed away when she was just 14.

The star enjoyed the time with her mum

In the lead up to Mother's Day last year, the actress paid an incredibly heartfelt tribute to her mum for her strength in raising the family.

"Everyone's mum means the world to them because you only ever get one mum," she wrote. "I'm the baby of the family and that meant she always treated me like I'm about five."

Speaking about how Helen adapted to losing her husband while looking out for her family, Charley added: "She had to take on both roles whilst also grieving the loss of her husband. I'll never forget how strong she was for us all.

"I started working six weeks after we lost him and she was there every step of the way, encouraging me to follow my dreams and be the best person I can be."

Charley herself is a doting mum to three sons, Buster, 11, Bowie, five, and Ace, one.

Charley shares three sons with husband Matthew Wolfenden

On Tuesday she took her sons berry picking, and the following morning she uploaded a clip of them enjoying the spoils of their trip.

In the video, Ace ate some of the berries and the 33-year-old said: "We went strawberry and raspberry picking last night didn't we? What you eating?" to which Ace responded: "Berries."

As the text function on Instagram picked up the word "puppies" instead, the star had to clarify: "He's not eating puppies."

Charley then asked her son again: "Are they tasty?" as Ace attempted to get some more. The clip ended as Bowie, five, grabbed a raspberry and put it straight into his mouth!

