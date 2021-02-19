Emmerdale's Charley Webb talks results and thanks fans after hospital visit

Emmerdale's Charley Webb has taken to Instagram to thank fans for the outpouring of love after she urged them to listen to their bodies after experiencing pain in her breasts and visiting her GP and the hospital.

Taking to her Stories, the actress shared several clips addressing the scare and told her followers: "How is everybody today? Nothing much to report. I just wanted to say that I am very pleased I published that story yesterday because I can't tell you how many messages I've had of people, men and women, all just basically saying they felt the same and they're putting off getting things checked and now they are not."

She continued: "So I feel like, even though it was really personal, I thought 'mmm, do I shares this?' You know, because sometimes it's very uncomfortable talking about such personal stuff. But it's also really important too. I feel like my job is done because people are now going to get checked, and if it helps one person, I feel good about it."

Of the results, she told her fans: "And also, I just love everybody, so many lovely messages. I think I confused people, because, actually, my results were fine, touch wood, that's what I was saying. This Instagram family, I just love."

Charlie pictured with her youngest son, who was born in 2019

A day earlier, the mother-of-three had revealed that she had been experiencing pain in one of her breasts but avoided going to get it checked because of the pandemic.

"I went to the doctor's last week because I've been having this pain in my boob which I know is really personal but I wanted to talk about it because I've been putting it off for ages.

"I put it off because I was so worried about going into them with anything at the moment, with everything going on," she said.

Charley, who is married to actor Matthew Wolfenden, continued: "I just hope no one is feeling like that and if there's something that you're worried about then you should go and get it checked because there are other issues going on in the world, not just the pandemic."