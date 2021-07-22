Charley Webb stuns in black swimsuit during family excursion

Although many of us are enjoying the mini heatwave across the UK, for some it might be a little bit too much, so Emmerdale star Charley Webb headed out to some natural springs.

MORE: Charley Webb's garden is the perfect paradise for her three children

The actress took her youngest son Ace and a close friend with her, and she looked amazing in a beautiful black swimsuit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb stuns in crop top inside home gym

The star didn't give many glimpses of her swimwear, as in one shot, Ace obscured several parts of it, and in a second one she shared, her and her friend were partially submerged.

"Wild swimming this morning," she captioned one of the shots. "Just the best."

SHOP: 10 stylish swimsuits for the UK heatwave 2021: From M&S to Boden, H&M & MORE

She also shared just how close her bond is with Ace, as she shared a sweet video of the young tot standing up while enjoying a picnic with the group.

"My tiny little best friend," she captioned the adorable video, surely melting the hearts of her many fans.

Charley headed for some outdoor swimming

Charley is mum to three sons, Buster, 11, Bowie, five, and Ace, one, and the star is often praised for sharing her honest approach to parenting.

MORE: Charley Webb shares incredible unseen baby photo of son Buster

MORE: Charley Webb melts hearts in adorable video with son Ace

But the mum-of-three has also been praised for some of her glorious fashions, including a recent photo where she stunned in a crop top.

The 33-year-old has admitted to not being a fan of the gym, but she's able to keep fit with a home gym.

Dressed in a black and green long-sleeved crop top and black shorts with white detailing, she shared videos of herself doing planks, glute bridges and bicycle crunches with her hair fastened away from her face.

The room was decorated with white brick walls and black floors while a weight bench, Reebok step and weights could be seen in the background.

The Emmerdale star looked amazing!

Although Charley didn't specify whether the clips were taken inside her own home gym, she suggested that she had begun using the app Gymondo to squeeze in workouts around her busy schedule with her three sons.

"Just about to do a workout using my Gymondo app which I told you guys about before. I normally like to do a workout when I'm doing it at home in the morning or when Ace goes down for a sleep, but today's been manic so I'm going to get it in now," she told her followers.

Two workout mats were attached to the wall behind her and the edge of the pitched wooden roof was visible.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.