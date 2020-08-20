Charley Webb explains new business not running smoothly as hoped The Emmerdale star opened up on Instagram

Charley Webb took to Instagram on Thursday to explain to her followers that her brand new business – baby toy company Nördi Bäbi – has been affected by delays.

Sitting in her parked car, Charley revealed that "orders are delayed from every angle", adding that the setbacks had been caused by "the situation" – presumably referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Emmerdale actress spoke frankly about her disappointment, saying: "You just want everything to go smoothly, and we didn't expect to sell out quite so quickly."

The doting mum explained in full: "Having a few teething troubles with the business.

"Orders are delayed from every angle because of the situation, which obviously we knew could happen, but it's just so frustrating when it does.

"We had to work quicker, but there's only so much you can do your end, everyone else has got to also be as quick as you.

"Obviously [a] boring Instagram, but anyway, I don't have anything else to say, other than – there's a few teething problems.

"Which you've to expect I guess, but it does frustrate me."

Charley announced the launch of Nordi Bäbi earlier in August, telling her social media followers: "Our own business. I can’t believe it. I’m beyond excited for this but also so nervous.

"We’ve wanted to do this for years and we’ve finally got to the stage where we can make it happen."

The 32-year-old also revealed the inspiration behind her new company, continuing: "Scandinavian style is my favourite whether it’s toys or decor and with Nördi Bäbi we hope to bring you a little bit of what we love. I can’t wait for you guys to go on this journey with us."

