Charley Webb is a doting mum to three children, and on Tuesday night she took them on a small adventure berry picking.

To celebrate on Wednesday morning, the family unit tucked into them and the Emmerdale actress shared a small clip on her Instagram Stories.

In the clip, her youngest son, Ace, one, ate some of the berries and the loving mum asked: "We went strawberry and raspberry picking last night didn't we? What you eating?" to which Ace responded: "Berries."

As the text function on Instagram picked up the word "puppies" instead, the star had to clarify: "He's not eating puppies."

Charley then asked her son again: "Are they tasty?" as Ace attempted to get some more. The clip ended as Bowie, five, grabbed a raspberry and put it straight into his mouth!

Charley is also mum to son Buster, 11, and she shares all three of her children with husband Matthew Wolfenden.

Last month when the UK was basking in a heatwave, the 33-year-old headed off to some natural springs with a close friend and Ace.

She wore a stunning black swimsuit, but she didn't give many glimpses of her swimwear, as in one shot, Ace obscured several parts of it, and in a second one she shared, her and her friend were partially submerged.

"Wild swimming this morning," she captioned one of the shots. "Just the best."

She also shared just how close her bond is with Ace, as she shared a sweet video of the young tot standing up while enjoying a picnic with the group.

"My tiny little best friend," she captioned the adorable video, surely melting the hearts of her many fans.

The star has often been praised online for sharing her honest approach to parenting three young sons.

In one instance the actress clashed with Bowie over his choice of school uniform when he attempted to wear tracksuit bottoms.

"We had a huge like, twenty-minute debate… So technically, I'm not in control, he is."

After she received several comments from her followers, the stunning 33-year-old posted a new video thanking people for their support.

