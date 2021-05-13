Cindy Crawford, 55, wows in lace bodysuit and killer heels as fans react The supermodel posed for Vogue Brazil

Cindy Crawford proved that she's definitely still 'got it' after sharing her gorgeous new photoshoot for Vogue Brazil on Instagram.

The supermodel looked sensational as she posed in a variety of looks, displaying her endless legs in a semi-sheer lace bodysuit and sky-high heels for one photo.

Another image sees her highlight her trim waist in a pair of high-waisted trousers and an intricate, cut-out leather top with ornate button detailing by Versace.

WATCH: Cindy Crawford's model daughter Kaia Gerber looks so much like her mum

Admitting that the spread reminded her why she loves being in front of the camera, Cindy captioned the images: "Thanks to @luidiandiango for reminding me what I love about modeling — collaboration and big hair! Ha! This shoot for @voguebrasil was so much fun."

Fans were certainly blown away by Cindy's age-defying beauty, with one commenting: "Wow, wow, wow. Always wow, wow, wow!"

Cindy looked incredible for her Vogue Brazil shoot

A second said: "What a Vogue cover should be, absolutely breathtaking." A third added: "Outstanding! Just stunning," and a fourth wrote: "The original goddess comes in and silences all the rest."

Vogue Brazil also chimed in: "Thank you @cindycrawford for joining us on our special 46th anniversary issue. Your ability to evolve and improve through time keeps inspiring us."

Cindy said her shoot was 'so much fun'

Cindy's stunning turn comes after she mourned the death of her beloved grandmother, who passed away last month.

"Saying goodbye to my beautiful grandmother Ramona Crawford today. She had a long and meaningful life. She was one of eight sisters to popcorn farmers in Minnesota — my great grandparents Frank and Hazel Hemingway," Cindy captioned a series of photos of them together.

She added: "She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. On our last trip together, she came with me to Europe on my ancestor trip for Who Do You Think You Are? She and I made up a drink we called the Whisper— vodka with just a 'whisper' of cranberry juice.

"Ramona... I am raising a glass to you today on a life well lived. You are loved and will be missed. I love you!"

