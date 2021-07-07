Cindy Crawford wears just a towel and her curls as she shares a peek into her life The model shared a snippet of her daily routine

Cindy Crawford is proof of the fact that she is just as beautiful of a model at 55 as she was in her 20s and can pull it off in any outfit of her choice.

Her latest Instagram video did just that, only she chose to show that off wearing nothing but a humble towel.

The supermodel posted a reel to her Instagram which showed what she looked like right out of the shower, as she sprayed her hair with one of the new products from her Meaningful Beauty brand.

She used her restorative hair treatment spray on her hair and scalp as she sat on her table, fresh-faced, donned in nothing but a carefully tied towel.

The video then transitioned to a Cindy with luscious hair, wearing a brightly colored sundress as she started frolicking through her sunlit garden.

The video showed a fresh-faced towel-clad Cindy getting her hair set for the day

"Healthy scalp = healthy hair @meaningfulbeauty #MBhairgoals," she captioned the reel, showing off more of the product in her stories.

Fans and followers alike fell in love with the model's stunning natural beauty. "Such a beautiful woman," wrote one. A second said, "Legendary beauty." Several of them also took note of her hair products, with one of her fans commenting, "#IllHaveWhatShesHaving."

The supermodel doesn't frequently post about Meaningful Beauty's products on her feed, although she does occasionally upload a throwback photo or two featuring her hair and linking to the brand.

The Meaningful Beauty hair line is a recent launch

She only released the Meaningful Beauty hair line last month, having spent most of the brand's focus on achieving younger looking skin.

She posted a picture announcing the launch, showing off her hair bouncing in the picture, writing in the caption, "We always talk about how our skin will age, but we rarely talk about how our hair is aging… and I know my hair has changed so much over the years, especially after having kids."

