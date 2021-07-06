Cindy Crawford's daughter shares heartbreak over devastating news

Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, has spoken of her heartache and grief following the shock death of her friend, rising actor Daniel Mickelson. The 23-year-old passed away on 4 July and Kaia later took to Instagram to pay tribute to the star.

Kaia, 19, shared a screenshot of Daniel on her Stories along with a touching tribute to their friendship. She wrote: "I remember that time we sat on the couch and spent the whole day coming up with our own secret language that we continued to speak every time we saw each other.

"I wish we could go back there. I wish we were still talking in sentences that probably annoyed everyone else but made us crack up every time. I wish I was sitting on my bathroom floor Facetiming you because that was the only place I had wifi and I never wanted to miss a call from you."

She ended her post writing: "Thank you for being the reason for so much laughter and happiness in the world. It won't be the same without you here. I love you Daniel."

Kaia paid a heartfelt tribute to Daniel following his sudden death

The cause of Daniel's death has not yet been revealed. His sister Meredith shared a poignant tribute to the actor – who appeared in the 2019 TV series Mani – on Instagram alongside a childhood photo showing the pair together.

She wrote: "My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even know what to say. Yesterday I lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart.

Daniel's heartbroken sister Meredith has also taken to Instagram

"There wasn't a person I loved more on this earth. There's no words that can do him justice that I could write. To know him was to love him. He was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I'm so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life."

