Country star Carrie Underwood announces celebratory news with her fans The mom-of-two has a legion of fans around the world

Carrie Underwood is one of the most popular country stars in the United States, so her latest news comes as no surprise.

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares rare family photos from staycation

On Wednesday, the mom-of-two took to Instagram to reveal that she had received not one, but two nominations for the Dove Awards for her music.

Carrie's album My Savior has been put forward for the Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year accolade, while her single Great Is Thy Faithfulness is up for the Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year award.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood shares special message with her fans

Fans were quick to congratulate Carrie on the news shortly after it was announced, with one writing: "Greatest country music artist ever," while another wrote: "Amazing! Love this album." A third added: "Many congratulations Carrie!"

MORE: Carrie Underwood's mind-blowing $3million estate is incredible

READ: Carrie Underwood sparks debate with fertility comments

Carrie has sold over 64 million records worldwide, and to date has had 27 Number One singles. She is also the only artist to have achieved Number One on all nine of her albums on the Billboard Country Chart.

Carrie Underwood announced some exciting news this week

The singer recently announced her first-ever residency, Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, which will begin on 1 December.

MORE: Carrie Underwood reveals toned abs in crop top for home gym selfie

READ: Carrie Underwood shares first post-surgery picture after getting 40 stitches

Carrie recently told fans that she would be releasing a deluxe edition of her critically-acclaimed first Christmas album, My Gift.

Carrie is one of the most popular country singers in the United States

This will be released on CD/ digital on 24 September, and on vinyl on 5 November, featuring three additional tracks. When she isn't performing, Carrie loves nothing more than spending time with her family.

MORE: Carrie Underwood has car window broken after baby son and pet dogs are locked inside

The Grammy-winning artist is married to Mike Fisher, and the couple share sons Isaiah, six, and two-year-old Jacob.

The award-winning singer is re-releasing her Christmas album soon

The couple have been happily married since July 2010. The family recently enjoyed spending quality time together during a staycation at the Wind River Ranch in Colorado, described as a 'Christian Family Guest Ranch'.

MORE: Reba McEntire breaks silence following health scare to mark joyous occasion

MORE: Country singer Reba McEntire shocks fans with devastating health update

It looked like they had a wonderful time, with Carrie sharing photos on social media which included pictures of her boys riding horses, trying their hand at archery and petting farm animals.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.