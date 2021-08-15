Carrie Underwood looks sensational in bridal gown following exciting announcement The country legend has had another triumphant week

Carrie Underwood is used to reigning the charts and collecting awards for her music, but that doesn't make it less exciting each time she achieves something.

And this week, the Grammy-winning artist was delighted after being nominated not once, but twice for the Dove Awards.

Alongside a celebratory message, Carrie shared a throwback video of herself singing on stage alongside CeCe Winans, dressed in a beautiful strapless bridal-inspired gown adorned in an intricate floral print.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood shares special message with her fans

In the caption, the star wrote: "Great Is Thy Faithfulness feat. CeCe Winans. I'm honored and excited to be nominated for the #DoveAwards with the legendary @cecewinans! To my friend, CeCe, congrats on all of your well-deserved nominations including Gospel Artist of the Year!!!

"Here’s a look behind the scenes of our performance of #GreatIsThyFaithfulness from MY SAVIOR: LIVE FROM THE RYMAN. Get the full show on DVD at the link in bio. #BelieveForIt #MySavior."

Carrie Underwood looked incredible in a strapless bridal-inspired gown

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Absolutely beautiful," while another wrote: "So gorgeous!" A third added: "Absolutely love it!"

Carrie has sold over 64 million records worldwide, and to date has had 27 Number One singles. She is also the only artist to have achieved Number One on all nine of her albums on the Billboard Country Chart.

The singer recently announced her first-ever residency, Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, which will begin on 1 December.

Carrie is one of the most popular country singers in America

Carrie recently told fans that she would be releasing a deluxe edition of her critically-acclaimed first Christmas album, My Gift.

This will be released on CD/digital on 24 September, and on vinyl on 5 November, featuring three additional tracks.

The award-winning country star loves nothing more than spending time with her family

When she isn't performing, Carrie loves nothing more than spending time with her family. The Grammy-winning artist is married to Mike Fisher, and the couple share sons Isaiah, six, and two-year-old Jacob.

The couple have been happily married since July 2010. The family recently enjoyed spending quality time together during a staycation at the Wind River Ranch in Colorado, described as a 'Christian Family Guest Ranch'.

