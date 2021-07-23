Katie Couric left her fans in a tizzy after sharing some gorgeous photos of herself with super-short hair.

The journalist took a trip down memory lane in honour of the Tokyo Olympics and posted several throwback snaps of herself from the various ceremonies she has covered for NBC.

In one youthful image, Katie – who now has straight shoulder-length hair – looks so different sporting an overgrown pixie cut with a voluminous quiff.

Wearing a gold Olympic medal around her neck and with her fists up in the air, Katie certainly stood out with her bright orange jacket and bold red lips.

Captioning the post, which also saw her pose with a variety of athletes including former gymnast Mary Lou Retton, Katie wrote: "In honor of the #tokyoolympics kicking off tomorrow (do you plan on watching the opening ceremony!?) I decided to take a little stroll down memory lane! (SWIPE for some surprises!)

"I’ve had the privilege of covering 7 Olympics for @nbc. Here are some highlights from #Barcelona, #Atlanta, and #Torino! What events are you most excited to watch!"

Katie stunned fans with her short hair

Needless to say, fans loved Katie's post, with one writing: "Love the Marylou Retton Hair look alike. Who wore it best?" A second said: "Love the way you and Mary Lou Retton have your hair swooshing in opposite directions!"

A third joked: "We’ve had many similar hairdos through the years," and a fourth added: "Loving your different poses. But loving the short hairdos the most."

Katie's joyous post comes after she paid tribute to the late Robin Williams on what would have been his 70th birthday on Wednesday.

Posting a photo of the pair on Instagram, Katie wrote: "Happy birthday Robin. You should have been around to celebrate your big 7-0. I miss you. Everyone misses you."

