Geri Horner shares rare photo of her mum - and she looks like a famous Hollywood actress! Mother and daughter are very close

Geri Horner has taken to Instagram to celebrate the most important lady in her life - her mother, Ana. The 49-year-old shared two snapshots of the pair together; one recent snapshot and a second taken during her time with the Spice Girls.

"Happy birthday, Mama. We love you!" she captioned the post. "Thank you for being a wonderful, strong and caring mother and grandmother figure in our lives."

Of course, Geri's fans were quick to send their own birthday messages to Ana - including one who likened her to a Hollywood Oscar-winner! "Is that… Meryl Streep? [love heart eyes]" they wrote, prompting another follower to admit: "That's what I thought!"

Geri shared a rare photo of Ana in celebration of her birthday

Geri has a very close relationship with her Spanish mother who previously worked as a cleaner. Her late father, Laurence, was an English car dealer - although the couple separated when Geri was nine.

Ana has been on hand to help guide Geri through her own experience of motherhood. The star welcomed daughter Bluebell, 15, with Sacha Gervasi in 2006. Then in 2015, she married Christian Horner and together they share son Monty (Christian is also a father to daughter Olivia from his former relationship with Beverley Allen).

The star is a proud mum to daughter Bluebell

In a 2020 interview with The Times, Geri shared: "My children have given me so much joy. But they have challenged me as well, having a 14-year-old daughter… I can't even say in case she kills me! I'm very mindful that the teenage years are a period where support and sensitivity is needed."

Of her young son, she added: "He's delicious and funny and extremely high-energy, so the physicality of that has been very different to bringing up a girl."

Geri shares son Monty with her husband, Christian

Asked if she found being an older mother to Monty a challenge, Geri said with a laugh: "Yes, my mother said I should have had my children the other way round!"

