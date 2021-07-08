Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell cause a stir with iconic photo for major milestone Wannabe is 25 years old

Thursday marked a very special day for former Spice Girls Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner, as their hit debut single Wannabe turned 25.

The song was a major hit and catapulted the group to world stardom.

WATCH: Spice Girls celebrate 25th anniversary of Wannabe

To mark the anniversary both of the former singers shared the same photo of the band together, taken in Geri's back yard when the band reached no. 3 in the charts.

Victoria shared the snap on her Instagram Stories, and wrote: "I can't believe it's been 25 years since Wannabe was released!! The song that changed everything…"

She added several gifs to the post, including a heart that said "girl power", one of herself strutting as Posh Spice, and another of the popular lyric: "I really really really wanna zig-a-zig-ah".

Geri shared a zoomed-in version of the same photo, and also shared a black-and-white shot from the group's first photoshoot and a ring emblazoned with the phrase 'Spice Girls'.

Geri explained the meaning behind each of the shots in her post's caption and added: "25 years of 'Wannabe'. Wow. The song that changed the lives of five girls from Britain."

Wannabe turned 25 on Thursday

She revealed that the ring was a present she got for each of the group's members "as a symbol of our friendship".

She finished the post by writing: "It's a special bond that continues to stand the test of time. I’m so proud of everything we have achieved together, girls. BIG thank you to our amazing fans from all over the world for your support and loyalty."

Fans went wild over the post, and left hundreds of supportive comments. "That song marks the beginning of the best girl band in the world," wrote one.

A second said: "It changed my life too. You girls changed my life. Thank you," and a third added: "The reason as a 7 year old I wanted to move to the UK."

Posh Spice posted a heartfelt tribute

Other members of the group released their own tributes, with Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, and Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, posting a clip from the music video, which noted the records the song had achieved and was plastered for adoring fan comments.

Emma also posted a group picture of the girls, and wrote: "I remember seeing this picture on a poster for the first time in Finchley next to my favourite chicken shop and I knew this was gonna be something very special!"

Mel B, aka Scary Spice, posted a tribute on 14 June, and encouraged fans to dress up as their favourite Spice Girl and "share the love".

