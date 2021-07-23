Geri Horner and husband Christian stun fans with romantic horse ride The pair have been married since 2015

Geri Horner married her husband Christian in 2015, and the pair consistently melt fans' hearts with their romantic selfies.

MORE: The Spice Girls' epic homes revealed: Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Mel C and more

And on Friday, the former Spice Girls singer left her fans speechless as she headed for a special day out with her husband.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Geri Horner showcases short hair transformation

The pair headed out for a romantic horse ride, and Geri uploaded a couple of photos from their time together.

The first picture showed the happy couple on their horses on the grounds of what appeared to be a country mansion, with the second snap being a selfie, taken by Christian, of the pair out together.

Both of the stars were safety conscious, as they both wore helmets, and Geri even opted to go for a safety vest as well.

"Early morning ride," the All Together Now judge wrote, adding a cute horse emoji to the end of the post.

Her followers were left speechless by the intimate pictures, with friend Louise Redknapp only commenting with a heart emoji.

The pair headed out for a lovely day together

Many others also simply commented with red or yellow heart emojis, although one fan called them "relationship goals".

MORE: Geri Horner shares sweet picture of son Monty – and he's got a special friend

MORE: Geri Horner has the best response after Emma Bunton marries Jade Jones

The pair recently left fans awestruck by their closeness as they shared another selfie of themselves in a meadow.

The pair had wrapped up warm, with Geri in a white turtleneck jumper and Christian in a blue jumper, with a white top underneath.

Geri married Christian on Friday 15 May 2015, with a ceremony at St Mary's Church in Woburn, before hosting their reception at nearby Woburn Abbey.

The beautiful bride wore a couture wedding dress designed by Philippa Lepley, together with Geri. The ivory lace gown featured three-quarter length sleeves, a V-back, and a gorgeous full skirt.

The pair take many romantic selfies

Geri has previously spoken about her wedding day, telling Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that it was "truly the happiest day" of her life.

She said: "People talk about their wedding day and until you get there, you don't really know what it's going to be like. It truly was the happiest day of my life, it was so amazing."

She added: "The thing is my mother, she got divorced so it kind of put me off a bit if I'm honest and I hadn't met anyone that I felt it was right [with] really.

"And when I met Christian, I automatically knew, I did, I actually said to my friend, 'I think I've met the man I want to marry'."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.