Geri Horner and husband Christian share some beautiful rural homes – including an Oxfordshire farm, and on Thursday the couple introduced a new addition.

MORE: Spice Girls' sparkling engagement rings: Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and more

In a small clip, the Spice Girls singer could be seen holding a new cockerel and she was mystified over how the bird was so "cuddly".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Geri Horner welcomes new family addition

"It's a cuddly chicken," she enthused. "Who thought chickens could be cuddly?"

Her son, Monty, then called out "mummy" while Christian joked that they could call their new feathered friend Ronald. "Don't be mean," Geri admonished her husband.

The star cuddled the bird close to her chest, and she stood outside the chicken's coop, and another white chicken could be seen inside.

In her caption, the singer wrote: "Hello Ginger! Who thought chickens could be cuddly?" She then added a chicken and face surrounded by hearts emoji.

Geri loved her new animal

Fans were beside themselves in the comments as they loved Ginger Spice's new family addition. "My chicken was amazing," said one.

MORE: Geri Horner celebrates special event with the sweetest photo of her children

MORE: Geri Horner and husband Christian stun fans with romantic horse ride

A second penned: "Too cute," while plenty of others simply commented with strings upon strings of heart emojis.

Geri's new chicken isn't the only recent family addition at the Horner household, as last week she introduced her followers to Daisy, a rescue dog.

She wrote: "Meet Daisy! She has had some health problems but she's on the mend and will be coming home with us in a few weeks. Exciting."

The star went on: "She's a rescue dog from @battersea that needed a second chance in love and a family… And Daisy is a mix of shih-tzu, just like Harry (who was also from @battersea too)."

The star's farm is home to lots of animals

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home was among the first to respond to Geri's post, writing: "Thanks so much for giving Daisy a loving home!"

The 49-year-old had clearly put a lot of thought into her outfit, as she met the white pooch in a matching outfit.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.