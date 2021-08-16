﻿
geri-halliwell-swim

Geri Horner shares stunning bikini photos as she marks special anniversary

The former Spice Girl was in the mood to celebrate

Gemma Strong

Geri Horner took to Instagram on Monday to mark a personal anniversary. The former Spice Girl shared a series of screenshots from the music video for Mi Chico Latino in which she appears in a bikini that highlights her lithe frame.

The first photo shows Geri sat on board a yacht, wearing a black bikini and a short floral cover-up. The final image, meanwhile, is a picture of Geri wearing a black bikini top and tiny shorts as she walks up the beach, her wet hair left to fall down her back.

MORE: Spice Girls' sparkling engagement rings: Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and more

Loading the player...

WATCH: Geri Horner films inside mammoth garden with son Monty

"Mi Chico Latino was released on this day 22 years ago. Loved this video shoot!" Geri captioned her post.

READ: Geri Horner delights fans as she introduces new family addition

MORE: The Spice Girls' epic homes revealed: Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Mel C and more

"OMG 22 years seems like last week!!" one fan told the star. "Loved this song." "My fave album of all time," a second noted, while a third remarked: "You looked absolutely stunning." "ICONIC!" said a fourth.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by geri (@therealgerihalliwell)

Geri shared a series of screengrabs from her Mi Chico Latino video

Mi Chico Latino was one of three number one singles for Geri following her exit from the Spice Girls; Lift Me Up and Bag It Up also topped the charts.

READ: Geri Horner celebrates special event with the sweetest photo of her children

MORE: Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell cause a stir with iconic photo for major milestone

Nowadays, Geri's focus is on her family. The 49-year-old has been married to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner since May 2015 and together they share four-year-old son, Monty.

geri-halliwell-husband-son

The star shares son Monty with husband Christian Horner

Geri is also a mother to daughter Bluebell Madonna, 15, from her previous romance with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. Christian, meanwhile, is a dad to daughter Olivia from his former relationship with partner Beverley Allen.

READ: Geri and Christian Horner's incredible wedding day – all the details

MORE: Geri Horner shocks fans with picture of daughter Bluebell on her 15th birthday

Geri took to Instagram at the weekend to share some sweet snapshots from a family camping trip - but it was her outfit that really got fans talking.

geri-halliwell-bluebell

She is also a proud mum to daughter Bluebell

Despite spending time in the great outdoors, she opted for an all-cream outfit comprised of a belted overshirt layered over a white polo neck, floor-skimming, loose flares that fell over her pristine white trainers. Stunning - but not very field-friendly, as her fans were quick to point out!

READ: Geri Horner stuns fans with incredible 90s throwback

MORE: Geri Horner's rural homes with husband Christian are picture perfect

geri-halliwell-camping

The star surprised fans with her choice of camping attire

One Instagram follower joked: "You are the only person that could pull off an all cream outfit camping love it!" while another said: "I would be filthy before I even got out there!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about geri halliwell

More news