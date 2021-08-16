Geri Horner shares stunning bikini photos as she marks special anniversary The former Spice Girl was in the mood to celebrate

Geri Horner took to Instagram on Monday to mark a personal anniversary. The former Spice Girl shared a series of screenshots from the music video for Mi Chico Latino in which she appears in a bikini that highlights her lithe frame.

The first photo shows Geri sat on board a yacht, wearing a black bikini and a short floral cover-up. The final image, meanwhile, is a picture of Geri wearing a black bikini top and tiny shorts as she walks up the beach, her wet hair left to fall down her back.

WATCH: Geri Horner films inside mammoth garden with son Monty

"Mi Chico Latino was released on this day 22 years ago. Loved this video shoot!" Geri captioned her post.

"OMG 22 years seems like last week!!" one fan told the star. "Loved this song." "My fave album of all time," a second noted, while a third remarked: "You looked absolutely stunning." "ICONIC!" said a fourth.

Geri shared a series of screengrabs from her Mi Chico Latino video

Mi Chico Latino was one of three number one singles for Geri following her exit from the Spice Girls; Lift Me Up and Bag It Up also topped the charts.

Nowadays, Geri's focus is on her family. The 49-year-old has been married to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner since May 2015 and together they share four-year-old son, Monty.

The star shares son Monty with husband Christian Horner

Geri is also a mother to daughter Bluebell Madonna, 15, from her previous romance with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. Christian, meanwhile, is a dad to daughter Olivia from his former relationship with partner Beverley Allen.

Geri took to Instagram at the weekend to share some sweet snapshots from a family camping trip - but it was her outfit that really got fans talking.

She is also a proud mum to daughter Bluebell

Despite spending time in the great outdoors, she opted for an all-cream outfit comprised of a belted overshirt layered over a white polo neck, floor-skimming, loose flares that fell over her pristine white trainers. Stunning - but not very field-friendly, as her fans were quick to point out!

The star surprised fans with her choice of camping attire

One Instagram follower joked: "You are the only person that could pull off an all cream outfit camping love it!" while another said: "I would be filthy before I even got out there!"

