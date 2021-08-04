Geri Horner celebrates adorable new addition to family - and fans are smitten The Spice Girls star is so kind-hearted

Geri Horner took to Instagram to share some wonderful news with her fans on Wednesday, and they couldn't have been happier for her!

The former Spice Girl posted a photo of herself to the social media site, and although she looked as chic as ever in an all-white outfit, it was the matching fluffy dog she was cuddling who really caught her followers' attention.

And no wonder, the cute canine appeared to be cuddling Geri back – how sweet!

Geri captioned the lovely image: "Meet Daisy! She has had some health problems but she’s on the mend and will be coming home with us in a few weeks. Exciting."

The star went on: "She’s a rescue dog from @battersea that needed a second chance in love and a family… And Daisy is a mix of shih-tzu, just like Harry (who was also from @battersea too."

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home was among the first to respond to Geri's post, writing: "Thanks so much for giving Daisy a loving home!"

The star shared the adorable photo to Instagram

Geri's other followers also shared their delight, with one writing: "Love it… Adopt don’t shop is the only way! She is gonna have the best life with you."

A second commented: "Awww so cute… she’s going to a great home," while a third agreed, adding: "Amazing, bless her. She is going to a fantastic loving home Geri [heart emoji]."

The mum-of-two is a big animal lover and can often be found on horseback.

Geri pictured with son Monty in 2019

In fact, at the end of July, she and her husband Christian headed out for a romantic ride.

The star shared some photos from the outing, which were taken in the grounds of what appeared to be a country mansion, including a selfie taken by Christian as the pair enjoyed their time together.

"Early morning ride," the All Together Now judge wrote, finishing the post with a horse emoji.

