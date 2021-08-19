Kelly Ripa's son Michael shares surprising fact about working with dad Mark Consuelos Dad? Is that you?

While Kelly Ripa is back to her hosting duties on Live with Kelly and Ryan, two of the men in her family, husband Mark Consuelos and son Michael, are taking over the small screen as well.

The two are appearing together on the CW series Riverdale, playing the character of Hiram Lodge across generations.

As the two finally had scenes which involved them working together, Michael did a takeover of the Riverdale Instagram account to answer fan questions.

When asked about working with his dad, Michael opened up about the good and the weird of the experience.

"Working with dad was really awesome. We had a lot of fun, we had some great scenes together," he said.

"And it was really trippy because with the mustache he wears, he looks like my real-life grandfather. So it was a weird and surreal experience, but we had the best time."

Michael made his big debut playing the younger Hiram Lodge on Riverdale

The younger Consuelos talked more in the takeover about working with his father, and even mentioned that one of the things he wanted to do was not try and emulate his dad's performance and develop his individual style.

Kelly caused a stir of her own when she shared photos of the two sitting side-by-side before the new episode of Riverdale premiered.

Not only was the resemblance between the two ridiculously uncanny, but it was also the debut of Mark's mustache, which made an appearance for his cameo as another character on the show.

"How far does the apple fall from the tree? Find out tonight on a very meta @thecwriverdale @instasuelos @michael.consuelos," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were taken aback by the resemblance between father and son

The entire comments section erupted in a chorus of "Twins!" and many even called the two brothers and congratulated Michael on his big role.

