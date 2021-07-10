The surprising connection between Christina Haack's new beau and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa Showbiz is a small world

Turns out, Tarek El Moussa is already close with his ex-wife Christina Haack's new boyfriend, Joshua Hall.

The small world of showbiz just got even smaller, as Tarek revealed that he already knew Joshua, through his fiancee Heather Rae Young.

Heather is pals with Jessica Young, Joshua's younger sister. Heather and Jessica worked together in 2020, and Tarek met Joshua several times.

"It is true. My girlfriend Jessica, we've been friends for like over 10 years and it's just a fluke," Selling Sunset star Heather shared.

"You know, it was nothing that was planned. It just happened."

Heather told People magazine that she and her fiance Tarek have met Joshua "a few times," and Tarek revealed that they are "just learning" about the new romance but that it "seems like" the pair are getting on well.

Heather worked with Jessica on a podcast

The Christina on the Coast host has reportedly found love again with Joshua, a realtor from Texas.

She confirmed their romance on Thursday, revealing that they had been quietly dating for months.

“The most whimsical/romantic dinner,” the 37-year-old wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the couple drinking wine and sitting side by side.

Christina and Joshua have been dating for several months

Her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, was just recently finalised and he has moved on with Hollywood actress, Renee Zellweger.

Christina and Ant had one son together; she was previously married to Tarek for eight years, and they have two children.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls,” Christina shared with fans in 2020 as news of their split was revealed.

They are on vacation together for her birthday

“Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me.

"And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. … We are all a work in progress.”

