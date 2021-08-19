BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood details trauma after horrific cycling accident The weather presenter was forced to take time off from work

BBC Breakfast weather reporter Carol Kirkwood has opened up about the trauma she faced following a horrific cycling accident that happened near Slough, Berkshire last year.

The 59-year-old, who took three weeks off to recover last May, confessed the incident took such a toll on her both physically and mentally that she sometimes struggles to sleep.

"I got hit by a car from behind last year," she told Slough Observer, adding: "My left knee was badly injured. It was cut down to the kneecap and some of my nerves were hanging out."

The former Strictly star continued: "I was wearing a helmet, fortunately, so I only bruised my nose because my helmet had a peak at the front, otherwise I would have face-planted. So I was lucky."

Asked how it affected her mental health, Carol replied: "My confidence cycling on the road has gone to pot. I don't do that now. I'm fearful now of cycling on the road.

"It was such a shock. I had dreams about it and I still do. Sometimes, I still get upset talking about it. It's not on my mind all the time, but I dream about being hit."

Carol is famed for being BBC Breakfast's weather presenter

Despite the accident, Carol is keeping positive and has recently released her debut novel, Under a Greek Moon. In recent months, the presenter has gushed about her relationship status and was left blushing when she made a cheeky reference about her new boyfriend.

"Your face is lit up talking about it," Alex Jones told Carol on The One Show last month. She then added: "Now between us, and the viewers and nobody else has your own relationship inspire... you haven't talked about it, have you? And it has been going on for a while. Oh, you should see him."

Carol couldn't help but laugh and blush at the comments made by Alex, who then added: "Has your own relationship inspired... this romance?"

"Not in the slightest," replied Carol. "My relationship is straightforward, this one isn't. There are red herrings that take you here, there and everywhere. Lots of plots, lots of turns and twists in this tale."

