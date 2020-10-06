Olivia Newton-John has recalled the heartbreaking moment she was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer. In a new Instagram video to promote her new foundation, the Grease actress, 72, told fans she hoped that her story will help other cancer sufferers.

"I am probably one of those people who is living beyond cancer, living beyond probably what people expected to happen," she explained. "I knew immediately something was wrong."

The Australian star shared the devastating news of her breast cancer diagnosis in November 2018. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 - on the same weekend that her father passed away - and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy. In 2013, the actress found out that she had cancer in her shoulder.

"I had a mammogram. The mammogram was benign and I had a needle biopsy that was also benign," she added. "I don't say this to scare women, but you have to just trust your instincts."

Olivia explained how she immediately booked an appointment with her doctor and agreed to get a surgical biopsy – they later found out she had breast cancer.

"All this was overwhelming. It was a feeling of dread, terror, the unknown," she shared. "I made the decision that I would be okay. I had to believe I was going to be okay, that my daughter [Chloe Lattanzi] was the most important thing in my life and I would be okay for her."

The star has launched a new cancer foundation

Over the years, the actress has tried various therapies, including meditation, acupuncture and plant medicine to heal her body. "I have seen the incredible beauty of the plants and their healing abilities," Olivia continued. "If I hadn't had that experience, I wouldn't be sitting here talking to you about kinder therapies... your body wants to heal itself. That's why I'm excited to start this foundation."

Olivia's foundation has been set up to help other cancer sufferers, and states, "We will fund the discovery of kinder therapies and advocate for more effective ways to prevent, treat and cure all cancers."

