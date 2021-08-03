Rebel Wilson turns heads with $2,000 accessory you need to see

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Rebel Wilson is living her best life this summer, and after wrapping up filming in Atlanta, the Pitch Perfect star jetted off to Italy with the dreamiest handbag in tow.

After touching down in Rome, Rebel shared a snap of herself striking a pose in front of the Coliseum wearing white skinny jeans paired with a T-shirt, loafers, and an off-white sunhat, but it was her Balmain handbag we couldn’t stop staring at.

Rebel's Balmain handbag is stunning!

It’s the fashion house’s BBuzz 23 Logo Canvas Shoulder Bag, and it retails for $1,995. The bag comes complete with a removable shoulder strap, and a flap top with logo “B” hardware. It’s a stunning staple handbag for summer and we tracked it down at Saks Fifth Avenue.

BBuzz 23 Logo Canvas Shoulder Bag, $1,995, Saks Fifth Avenue

“Rome-ing around today,” Rebel captioned the post.

Fans rushed to her comments "Why is Rebel actually so stunning like ma’m give me some of that please," one wrote. "That’s my beautiful girl! You look amazing," another added. "That bag and those sunnies," another added.

The sunglasses appear to be the Prive Reveaux shades Rebel has been wearing for weeks - and we love them too.

Rebel can't stop wearing her Priveaux cat-eye frames

Before Rebel kicked off her vacation, the actress made fans go wild when she donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers on the set of her upcoming flick Senior Year to pay homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy.

Rebel shared a clip of her final day on set, took fans through her makeup and wardrobe, and revealed some behind-the-scenes footage of filming what appeared to be a Britney tribute.

Rebel looked incredible on the set of Senior Year

The fashionista also emulated Britney's style when she popped up in another look from the music video, a pink waitress uniform with her hair in similar pigtails.

Senior Year follows a cheerleader (played by Rebel) who wakes after a 20-year coma and returns to high school to regain her status and claim the prom-queen crown which had eluded her two decades earlier.

