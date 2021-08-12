Rebel Wilson's new vacation photo might be her most beautiful yet! The star is taking time out on a luxury yacht

Rebel Wilson knows how to vacation in style! The 41-year-old actress is currently sailing the seas on a luxury $320,000-a-week yacht - and on Thursday shared her most striking holiday photo to date.

The Australian actress showcased her impressive body transformation in an all-white outfit; jeans and a sweatshirt embroidered with 'Beverly Hills'.

Her blonde hair was left loose around her shoulders and she stood barefoot on the deck of the yacht with one hand on her hip.

Mother Nature also played her part in the stunning image. Behind Rebel was the most gorgeous pink sky, scattered with a few light clouds, with the sun bouncing off the calm water. "Sunrise. Sunset," Rebel captioned the photo, adding a series of love hearts.

Rebel shared a stunning photo from onboard her luxury yacht

It didn't take long for the comments section of her post to blow up. A huge number of fans were completely overwhelmed by the incredible vista while others chose to focus on the star's appearance.

"You look so good!" one told Rebel, while a second echoed: "You are looking so healthy!"

The star recently visited Rome as part of her vacation

Rebel has been enjoying a well-deserved vacation since she wrapped filming on her new movie, Senior Year, and has already visited both France and Italy.

On Friday, she gave fans a bit more than they bargained for with a stunning bikini photo she shared on Instagram.

In the snapshot, Rebel was sunning herself onboard the yacht and her bikini bottoms - which appeared to have ridden down her backside further than planned - sparked quite the reaction.

Rebel caused a stir with her sunbathing snapshot

While the Australian star simply captioned the sun-soaked image: "Med-day," she was soon inundated with comments about her exposed derriere.

Rebel didn't respond, but fans continued to have their say and despite her slight wardrobe malfunction, they loved her look. "Wow, what a beauty," wrote one while another added: "You are a true inspiration."

